SBK, LIVE. The launch of the Aruba Ducati team with Redding and Davies

Team Aruba.it Racing Ducati has chosen one of the temples of speed to start the new season. The Italian team will unveil the new Panigale V4R at the Enzo and Dino Ferrati racetrack in Imola.

It will be the first time for Scott Redding in the colours of the official Ducati team, and he and Chaz Davies (in his 6th season on the Red) will have the task of bringing back to Borgo Panigale the SBK title, which has been missing since 2011, when it was Carlos Checa who triumphed.

The two British riders will be able to count on the Ducati Panigale V4R, which made its World Championship debut last year.

The presentation will start streaming at 11.00 am and you can follow the live feed from this page.